VICTORIA -- High temperatures are expected to linger around parts of Vancouver Island this week.

A heat warning remains in effect for East Vancouver Island through Wednesday, affecting communities from Duncan to Nanaimo, Courtenay to Campbell River and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

Environment Canada predicts that temperatures could reach nearly 30 C during the day, with overnight lows of 16 C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile a special weather statement is in effect for Inland Vancouver Island Tuesday.

"A ridge of high pressure will continue to bring elevated temperatures to the south coast before weakening on Wednesday," reads the Environment Canada advisory.

The weather agency says temperatures could reach the low 30s in the region, with overnight lows remaining in the mid-teens.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," says Environment Canada, noting that young children, older adults, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses are particularly vulnerable.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions," reads the weather agency's heat warning.

Environment Canada also recommends that people living in these regions check in on older family members, friends and neighbours.