Heat-related special weather statements issued for Vancouver Island

Special weather statements related to heat have been issued for communities on Vancouver Island, including in Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada says "unseasonably hot weather will develop over coastal B.C. beginning Friday."

Special weather statements warning of the heat are in effect for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island from Friday through Tuesday.

Daytime highs could reach the high 20s or low 30s, with overnight lows only dipping to the low to mid-teens during this time.

Environment Canada says these temperatures represent daytime highs that are 10 to 15 C above the seasonal average, and five to 10 C above normal overnight lows.

The warmest temperatures are expected on Sunday and Monday, according to the weather office.

"With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat-related illnesses will increase," said Environment Canada in its special weather statement Wednesday.

The weather office also says that higher temperatures may cause local flooding due to rapid snowpack melt.

"While the developing heat may result in daily temperature records being broken, it must be emphasized that the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the 'Heat Dome' of late June 2021," said Environment Canada.