Health officials in British Columbia will provide an update on the province's response to COVID-19 at noon Saturday.

CTVNewsVancouverIsland.ca will livestream the press conference.

On Friday, B.C. announced 77 more people in the province had tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has grown into a global pandemic.

Officials also announced a moratorium on dining inside restaurants in B.C., ordering all restaurants to switch to a take-out and delivery only model.

Earlier Saturday morning, B.C.'s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Selina Robinson, held a separate press conference to talk about the steps the province is taking to help homeless and vulnerable people who may become infected with COVID-19.

The province stopped short of a B.C.-wide ban on evictions during the pandemic, however. Renters and tenant advocates have been calling for such a ban as measures to contain COVID-19 increasingly impact residents' wages.