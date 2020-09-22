VICTORIA -- British Columbia's top doctor says the resurgence the province is seeing in COVID-19 cases could be a second wave, but she believes the illness can be suppressed heading into the fall.

Speaking at an ElectionsBC news conference, Bonnie Henry says calling it a second wave is semantics and the reality is the pandemic will be with us for a long time.

Henry says the key will be finding the right balance as cases surge while allowing people to carry out activities like going to work and school or holding elections.

B.C. announced 366 new cases over a three-day period on Monday and four new deaths, numbers similar to the first wave, which Henry says the province managed to suppress.

She says health officials believe the rate of infection will be kept “low and slow” into the fall.

Henry was reacting to Quebec's announcement Monday that the province was experiencing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2020.