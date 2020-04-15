VICTORIA -- If you plan to walk or swim the beaches along Dallas Road in Victoria, the Capital Regional District has a warning for you.

The Clover Point Pump Station will be discharging screened wastewater out of the short outfall on the point.

The release of wastewater began Tuesday night and will continue for the next four days.

As a result of the discharge, a Core Area Wastewater Discharge Notice went out advising people to avoid entering the waters in the area.

The CRD says the wastewater on the beaches may pose a health risk to people and pets entering the water.

The affected shoreline is along Dallas Road between St. Charles Street and Dock Street, including Ross Bay, Clover Point, Holland Point and Ogden Point.

The wastewater discharge is part of the ongoing construction for the new wastewater treatment project. As part of the project, the Clover Point Pump Station is being upgraded to pump wastewater to the new treatment plant at McLoughlin Point.

The warning came after consultation with Island Health and local municipalities. The B.C. Ministry of Environment approved the planned discharge.

Beaches within the affected areas are posted with public health advisory signs at access points warning the public of possible health risks if they enter the water.

On Wednesday morning, CTV News observed sparse signage and several people on the waterfront in the affected areas. Some toddlers and parents were playing in the tide pools along the rocks at Clover Point.

“There were only two little signs and it took someone coming and pointing it out to us after he went into the water,” one parent said, referring to her young son.

“It would be nice to have a big, blatant sign because I wasn’t the only one down there, there was a lot of people down there.”

In response, the CRD, in coordination with Island Health, says additional signs are being posted Wednesday afternoon so they are visible from more beach access points.

The CRD says shoreline testing will be conducted early next week and the beaches will remain closed until the sample results are below the 70CFU/100mL recreational limit.

For updates, the CRD recommends you visit their website or Twitter account.