VICTORIA -- A drug investigation has been launched by police after a truck crashed head-on into a BC Hydro pole in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Saanich Police responded to the crash just after 12 a.m. this morning near the intersection of Gorge Road West and Harriet Street, after witnesses reported hearing a loud bang.

When police arrived, they discovered a mid-sized pick-up truck had slammed into a BC Hydro pole, caving in the front end and causing significant damage to the vehicle's front end.

“Police did conduct an impaired driving investigation, the results of which were negative to prove that this individual was driving impaired at the time,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, Saanich Police spokesperson.

“However, in plain view at the crash site there were drugs seized by officers and as a result, they are doing a drug investigation.”

The lone driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was issued a violation ticket for driving without due care and attention.

Drug charges are possible as well, pending the investigation, say police.

There was no damage to the BC Hydro pole and no loss of power in the area.

Gorge Road West was closed near the intersection of Harriet Street while police investigated the incident early Wednesday. Saanich Fire crews cleaned up fluids on the road from the truck’s engine and the truck was later towed away.