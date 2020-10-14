VICTORIA -- A man was been pulled alive from Victoria's Inner Harbour after spending up to three hours in the water Wednesday evening.

Victoria police say a witness reported a man in distress in the cold water at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police, firefighters, coast guard personnel and paramedics responded immediately, including a Saanich dive team which scoured the waters south of the Johnson Street Bridge.

At 7:20 p.m., the man suddenly surfaced and was pulled ashore by police.

“He is alive, remarkably so,” said Const. Cam MacIntyre in an interview Thursday morning.

Police believe the man went into the water with a large backpack on, which “caused distress,” MacIntyre said.

WOW!



In an incredible twist the man who went missing in the ocean in Victoria's Inner Harbour appears after submerging three hours ago!



"He's alive, with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries from exposure to the cold," says police.



Officers are reviewing surveillance video of the area and say the man may have swum under a dock and then stayed there for hours while searchers combed the area.

“What he was trying to do there is a little bit unknown to us given there were upwards of 20 first responders there looking for this person,” MacIntyre said.

The man was treated for cold exposure and taken to hospital.

Police said their investigation into this incident is ongoing.