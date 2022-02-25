'He hasn't done this before': Vancouver Island RCMP search for missing man, 22

Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 22-year-old man who's been reported missing.

Matthew Stanfield failed to show up for work on Wednesday and has stopped contacting friends and family, according to the Comox Valley RCMP.

Police believe Stanfield may be driving a blue 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck with B.C. licence plate RJ8795.

Investigators believe Stanfield was in Mill Bay on Thursday morning, just before he was reported missing.

"We're not sure what he was doing down there," RCMP Const. Monika Terragni told CTV News on Friday.

"This is apparently very out of character for him," she added. "He hasn't done this before – he's just kind of dropped off any contact with friends or family, so it really has them worried at this time because it is so out of character."

Stanfield is over six feet tall and weighs approximately 325 pounds. He has brownish-red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.