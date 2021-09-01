VICTORIA -- The man killed in a Victoria homicide is being identified by family and friends as a husband, father and respected artist.

Jeremy Gordaneer was killed early Tuesday morning.

“He was the most beautiful, kind and well-loved person you could ever meet,” Gordaneer’s wife, Thea Patterson, told CTV News. “He was a gifted painter, a gentle genius. He loved deeply, especially his dear daughters. He did not deserve to die this way.”

The artist is listed among the owners of the Carberry Gardens home under investigation by police.

In 2016, Gordaneer was an artist in residence at Camosun College and an alumni of the post-secondary institution’s visual arts program.

The program’s chair says the department is “deeply shocked and saddened” by his death.

“Jeremy’s work, generosity and spirit has encouraged and inspired many artists within our program,” said Brad Muir, who also goes by d.bradley muir. “Our deepest empathy and heartfelt support goes out [to] the family and friends of Jeremy.”

Officers were back at the Rockland property Wednesday to gather evidence and canvass people in the neighbourhood. But Victoria police are not releasing any new information following the Tuesday morning homicide.

Police and paramedics were called to the house around 5 a.m.

“What we found is a man in medical distress, suffering life-threatening injuries within a residence of that location,” said Const. Cam MacIntyre. “We provided some emergency first aid on scene along with paramedics. However, that man died from his injuries.”

A resident in the upscale neighbourhood says he awoke to what sounded like gunfire.

“All I heard was ‘pop, pop,’” said Don McConaghy. “It wasn’t loud, just ‘pop, pop’ – two distinct sounds.”

Another neighbour said his wife heard sirens, but that didn’t seem unusual given their proximity to Fort Street, a busy corridor.

“I didn’t really notice anything until I left in the morning and saw the police tape,” says Matt Longpre. “I wouldn’t expect this to be just a couple doors down.”

The multi-unit residential building is still behind police tape more than 24 hours later. No arrests have been made.