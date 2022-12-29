Hazmat crews, police called to downtown Victoria
First responders shut down a street in downtown Victoria and donned full hazmat gear on Thursday afternoon, though police say there's no risk to the general public.
The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was on site and shut down the 400-block of Store Street early in the afternoon.
Witnesses tell CTV News that someone entered the Cool Aid Society's Swift House and dumped a potentially dangerous chemical inside.
The building was quickly evacuated by police as firefighters and later the emergency response team and hazmat crews arrived.
Just after 3 p.m., a man was arrested at the scene. It's not yet clear what he was arrested for.
Victoria police say officers were at the scene to assist the Victoria Fire Department and CRD hazmat response technicians in evacuating the building.
"The cause of the incident is yet to be determined but there is no risk to public safety," said VicPD in a statement Thursday afternoon.
Police note that the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was called in because specialized training and equipment was needed to address the situation.
Witnesses tell CTV News they believe the building and road could be shut down for hours into Thursday evening.
First responders are seen at the building along Swift Street in Victoria. (CTV News)
