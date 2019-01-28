

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police are searching for a 59-year-old woman reported missing on the weekend.

Pamela Fletcher was reported missing to police on Saturday, Jan. 26 but was last seen downtown Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Police describe her as 5'3" tall, 120 pounds with grey/brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Fletcher is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.