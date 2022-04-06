'Hard to believe': Nanaimo woman wins $500K lottery prize

A Nanaimo woman is half a million dollars richer after winning a recent lottery draw.

Barbara Randall won the $500,000 “Extra” prize from the March 16 Lotto 6/49 draw. She now plans to use her winnings on home renovations, a trip to the Maritimes to visit family members, and to buy a new car for her sister.

"It’s hard to believe," Randall told the BC Lottery Corporation. "I have always wanted to get my sister a vehicle to help her out."

The Nanaimo woman is hoping to surprise her sister with the new car, though the secret may be out now.

"I haven’t shared (the news) too much as I am going to surprise my sister with a new car," she said. "My family was in the house when we found out, so we all shared the news together."

Randall bought her winning ticket at the Nanaimo North Town Centre.