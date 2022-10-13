'Happiest dogs in the world': Dozens of golden retrievers meet for annual party in Nanaimo

Every year around this time a dog hiking business in Nanaimo, B.C., gathers their favourite breed of dogs for one last day of fun in the Nanaimo River.

The 11th annual Golden Retriever Roundup happened on Wednesday, with 24 golden retrievers attending the field trip with Pooch Pack Adventures.

The dogs got to spend the day at the river doing what they do best, fetching and swimming.

The roundup typically takes place in September, but the group was able to push the event into October this year because of prolonged warm weather.

"We have the most goldens in our group and they're just the sunniest, happiest dogs in the world," said Pooch Pack Adventures owner Kim Sirett.

"They wake up every morning ready to go," she said.

"They're just so much fun to take out here in the river. All they want to do is swim and play fetch," said Sirett.

As is tradition, at the end of the day the 24 golden retrievers lined up for a memorable picture.

Earlier this year, Pooch Pack also raised nearly $2,000 for charity by photographing 55 dogs on a log.

The fund went to a group that supports domestic violence survivors who need help caring for their pets