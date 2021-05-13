VICTORIA -- Police have arrested a man in connection with the seizure of a handgun at a temporary housing facility in Victoria.

The Victoria Police Department says patrol officers issued a search warrant at a suite and found a revolver before locating a suspect who tried to escape on a bicycle.

Officers chased the man and took him into custody after a brief struggle.

Police say he was wanted on outstanding warrants for drug-related offences, possession of stolen property over $5,000, break and enter equipment, identity documents and breach of a release order.

He was transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and will be held in custody after he is discharged.