VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's Centre for Disease Control has issued an alert after receiving four calls about hand sanitizer products that have been recalled in the United States being found in the province.

The products are all made by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico, and are sold under various brand names. They're being recalled because they may contain methanol, which is toxic if ingested and can be irritating if used on skin, BCCDC says.

The products being recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are as follows:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

The BCCDC recommends that British Columbians who have these products in their homes dispose of them.

"It is best if the liquid or gel is poured out of the container before disposing to prevent any accidental exposures for animals or people who might come across the product in the trash," the BCCDC said in a news release.

There have been no reports of injuries or toxicity from exposure to these products in B.C. so far, according to the BCCDC.

Ingesting methanol can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures and coma, the BCCDC said, adding that consuming it is potentially life-threatening.

Anyone who has ingested methanol should seek immediate medical attention, according to the BCCDC.