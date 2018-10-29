

CTV Vancouver Island





A Nanaimo neighbourhood was put on lockdown Monday, and all because of a Halloween costume.

Mounties were called to an apartment building in the 600-block of Comox Road just before 5 p.m. after a person reportedly spotted a masked man carrying a long gun.

The man was also reportedly wearing camouflage.

The Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team was called in out of precaution and the area was shut down from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In the end, police determined the masked man was just someone wearing a Halloween costume with a fake dollar store gun.

No arrests were made.