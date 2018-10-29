Halloween costume prompts ERT response in Nanaimo neighbourhood
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 6:31PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 8:46AM PDT
Mounties were called to an apartment building in the 600-block of Comox Road just before 5 p.m. after a person reportedly spotted a masked man carrying a long gun.
The man was also reportedly wearing camouflage.
The Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team was called in out of precaution and the area was shut down from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In the end, police determined the masked man was just someone wearing a Halloween costume with a fake dollar store gun.
No arrests were made.
A Halloween costume triggered a massive police response in downtown #Nanaimo late this afternoon and into the early evening. @NanaimoRCMP received several calls about a man entering an apartment dressed in camouflage, wearing a mask and carrying a long gun. @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/MQm6wk52f4— Andrew Garland (@CTVNewsAndy) October 30, 2018