

The Canadian Press





Cancer patients who need intravenous chemotherapy in Haida Gwaii, B.C., will now have to take an eight-hour ferry trip to the northern mainland, highlighting some of the challenges of delivering health care in remote communities.

Doctor Jaco Fourie, Northern Health's medical lead for cancer care, says the authority has been unable to recruit a new pharmacy technician to mix the drugs.

The loss of a single specialist in this case means about eight patients will have to seek treatment elsewhere as of June 21.

Fourie says Haida Gwaii isn't unique in its staffing shortage and the situation raises a concern about the future of delivering complex care in small communities.

He says new, more efficient drugs can also be more complex to deliver, putting the long-term sustainability of some treatments for rural patients in question.

But he says Northern Health is committed to meeting those challenges head on and in the meantime, it is working with patients to make adjustments to their care plans to minimize travel.