VICTORIA -- Comox Valley RCMP say a 911 call warning of gunshots in the Courtenay area turned out to be loud music playing from a home.

The gunshots were reportedly heard at a home along Fitzgerald Avenue on Wednesday.

Police rushed to the scene and immediately blocked off the area. Mounties then surrounded the home and called for everyone inside to exit. Police say everyone involved was cooperative with police and they exited the home as instructed.

"We learned that someone had been playing loud music and gunshots rang out in one of the songs," said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a release Thursday.

While no one was injured, police say that several people tried to push their way onto the scene while it was still unfolding.

"While we had the area blocked off, several people tried to pass by pylons and police vehicles designed to keep residents out of danger," said Terragni.

"One woman even stood at the side of the road yelling at police as people were exiting the residence," she said. "It is very important while these situations are unfolding to respect the blocked off areas and allow us to do our job – do not try to interfere or pass through an area that could be dangerous."