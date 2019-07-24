

CTV Vancouver Island





West Shore RCMP responded to a call Tuesday night of a man barricaded inside a Langford housing complex.

Mounties blocked off the surrounding streets and evacuated residents near Station Avenue and Peatt Road around 5 p.m.

A gun was fired during an interaction inside the 50-year-old man's residence, police said.

“This was a dynamic situation which required us to mobilize both West Shore RCMP officers and island district resources quickly,” said West Shore RCMP Staff- Sgt. Raj Sandhu.

The nearby Royal Canadian Legion let evacuees shelter inside during the altercation.

The emergency response team and the RCMP took the man into custody around 9:30 p.m., nearly five hours after the standoff began.

“The situation was contained and residents were evacuated for their safety. West Shore RCMP officers executed a search warrant for the residence where ammunition and firearms were seized. The investigation is still ongoing, charges are expected to be put forward,” said Sandhu.

No one was hurt during the exchange, police said.