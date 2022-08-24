Greater Victoria teacher banned from teaching in B.C. following relationship with student

A former Greater Victoria high school teacher has been banned from teaching in B.C. after he had a sexual relationship with a student in the early 2000s.

Former School District 61 teacher Brent Garraway admitted to the relationship, which began in 2005, according to a consent resolution agreement released publicly by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation on Tuesday.

Garraway was the student's soccer coach while they were in Grade 10 until they graduated in 2005.

In spring 2005, before the student had graduated, the BCCTR says that Garraway and the student became "physically intimate" and that the student would sometimes stay at his apartment overnight.

The pair started a relationship shortly after the student graduated, which lasted until December 2006.

The shared agreement of facts did not specify what age the student was during this period.

While the events happened in 2005, the BCCTR says it first received a complaint about Garraway in July 2020, and in August of that year he signed an undertaking not to teach in B.C.

Earlier this month, the BCCTR made its decision that Garraway would be permanently banned from teaching in the province, saying that it was an appropriate penalty.

"Garraway violated his privileged position of power and trust in exploiting [the student] and Garraway harmed [the student's] physical and emotional wellbeing," reads the decision.