Greater Victoria soccer fans prepare for Canada's first foray in the World Cup in 36 years

Soccer fans have waited 36 year to watch Canada in the World Cup, so what's another three weeks?

In Greater Victoria, fans and businesses are gearing up for the big tournament, which kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 20.

B.C. has given bars, pubs and restaurants the greenlight to operate 24 hours a day during the tournament.

There will be big screens and big screams at the Strathcona Hotel in downtown Victoria when it hosts a massive party on Nov. 23 for Canada's match against Belgium.

"The red and white will be out and people are so excited to just let it rip and have some fun and cheer on Canada," said Grant Olson, co-owner and general manager of the Stratchona Hotel.

At Soccer World in Saanich, B.C., John Leier is stocking up on Team Canada jerseys and other supplies.

"We ordered more Team Canada stuff this year than I have ordered in 25 years of owning this store," he said.

He can even hook you up with the opposition kit. Belgium, Croatia and Morocco are also in Canada's pool.

Canadian soccer legend Bruce Wilson told CTV News in the spring that he likes our country's chances.

"I don't think a lot of people would want to play us," he said at the time.

Wilson captained Team Canada the last and only time we qualified for the World Cup in 1986.

THE BIG GAMES

Brendan McGrath doesn't remember the last time Canada made it to the FIFA World Cup. He was only six years old at the time.

But this year, he's heading to Qatar to catch the tournament with his father.

"Seeing the match of a lifetime is priceless, really," says the island man.

But for those who are curious, a ticket for a Team Canada game in Qatar ran about US $220.

It's about the same price as a good seat in an NHL arena. But Doha, the capital of Qatar, is hosting a very different kind of sporting event.

McGrath and his father will be among the million-plus travellers descending on Doha for the soccer tournament.

"In the seven days we're there we have five matches and two Canadian games," he said.

Accommodations also run about $1,000 per night. Doha doesn't have any enough hotels available, so the country is bringing in cruise ships for spectators to stay aboard.

While the price tag may sound steep, you can't put a price on history. And while McGrath may not remember the last time Canada participated in a World Cup, he certainly won't forget this time.