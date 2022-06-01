Greater Victoria group launches photo contest for the region's worst sidewalks

A Greater Victoria organization is shining a spotlight on the region's worst sidewalks to raise awareness of the need to make more investments in pedestrian infrastructure.

The group called "Walk On, Victoria" has launched a photo contest asking contestants to submit pictures of their least favourite sidewalk, or a street that lacks a sidewalk, during the month of June.

"Decision makers take it for granted that roads need to be built and maintained so that drivers can access the places they need to go. But often, the infrastructure for pedestrians is either non-existent or in total disrepair," said Walk On, Victoria in a release Wednesday.

"This disproportionately impacts children, seniors, people with disabilities, and people who can’t afford to own a car," said Amanda Macdonald, chair of the organization.

"It's time to shift our focus onto active transportation infrastructure and treat it with the same level of care we treat roadways, or more."

The group is calling on participants to post photos on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #jankyjune and tag the organization at @walkonvictoria for a chance to win one of two $50 cash prizes.

Voting will take place in July.

All entries will be shared to Walk On’s social media sites and its website.