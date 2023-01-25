Greater Victoria goose cull plan moving forward

The Capital Regional District is moving ahead with its plans to potentially cull geese due to rising populations, which the CRD says is causing damage to the agricultural industry and the environment.

On Oct. 12, the CRD proposed a new Canada goose management bylaw which could include steps like monitoring, mapping and culling geese, as well as addling eggs due to rapid increases in the goose population.

The proposed bylaw received support from local farmers who say that the invasive bird species has been devouring crops.

"Some crops, we’ve lost 100 per cent of some fields, and some we’ve lost 30 per cent," said Terry Michell, owner of Michell’s Farm in Central Saanich, B.C., on Jan. 11.

Conservationist Tim Clermont, executive director of the Guardians Of Our Salish Sea Estuaries, said that geese are also impacting ecosystems by eating plants that help keep marsh ecosystems balanced.

The bylaw was proposed under the regional district's alternative approval process, which means the proposal would be approved unless at least 10 per cent of electors in the region voted against it.

When the alternative approval process closed Monday, the CRD says only 175 people out of the potential 33,000 electors in the area responded to the proposal.

The bylaw is now set to receive final adoption at a CRD board meeting on Feb. 8.

The proposed bylaw can be viewed in its entirety on the CRD website.