Greater Victoria bus drivers' union reaches tentative agreement with BC Transit
Greater Victoria transit workers who have been without a contract for nearly a year may soon get a new one.
BC Transit announced Friday that it has reached a tentative labour agreement with Unifor Local 333, which represents roughly 680 transit operators and maintenance employees working in the Victoria Regional Transit System.
The existing agreement between the two sides expired on March 31, 2022, according to BC Transit.
"The tentative agreement will be reviewed and ratified by Unifor 333 members and the BC Transit Board of Directors over the next few weeks," BC Transit said in a statement.
"Details of the agreement will not be released until after ratification."
In its own statement on the tentative agreement, the provincial Ministry of Finance noted that the terms were negotiated under the province's Shared Recovery Mandate.
"Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support (the) government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the province’s continued economic recovery for all," the ministry said.
Victoria BC Transit workers' negotiations were more fruitful than those of unionized BC Transit workers in the Fraser Valley, who escalated their strike action last week.
Those workers are negotiating with First Transit, the third-party company hired by BC Transit to manage bus service in the region.
