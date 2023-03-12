Greater Victoria bus drivers' union reaches tentative agreement with BC Transit

A BC Transit bus on Douglas Street in Victoria on Sept. 1, 2021. (CTV News). A BC Transit bus on Douglas Street in Victoria on Sept. 1, 2021. (CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

More coverage disruptions at BBC as Lineker crisis deepens

The BBC's sports coverage faced a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.

Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars

Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario