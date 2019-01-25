

Tyler Fleming, CTV Vancouver Island





Friday marks the 260th anniversary of the birth of Robert Burns, one of Scotland’s most celebrated poets and lyricists. So dust off your bagpipes, shake out your kilt and prepare your palate for a helping of haggis.

The day is celebrated around the world and Victoria is no exception. Several venues around the city are honouring the poet with traditional music and, of course, the “Address of the Haggis” – an often rambunctious reading of one of Burns’ poems that has forever linked him to haggis.

One of the most anticipated events is the 3rd annual Robert Burns Night at The Victoria Caledonian Distillery in Saanich. The ticketed event includes a five-course meal, whiskey and beer as well as a live poetry reading and piper.

“It’s very much symbolic,” says distillery president Graeme MacAloney.“You’ll have the haggis and the ‘address to the Haggis’…there’s a great ceremony and stabbing the haggis to make sure it has been cut open.”

Is this your first soiree with the savory stuffed sheep stomach? Here’s the breakdown of what to expect.

A traditional haggis begins with the combination of spices and various meats such as sheep lungs or liver and oatmeal. The ingredients are then stuffed into the lining of a sheep’s stomach. If you have made this far, the next step involves boiling the stomach and then serving it sliced alongside mash potatoes and turnips – or if you harness your inner Scot: tatties and neeps.

Robert Burns, also known as 'Rabbie' Burns, the Bard of Ayrshire, died in 1796 at the age of 37. He is regarded as the pioneer of the Romantic Movement and after his death he became an inspiration to the founders of both liberalism and socialism in Scotland.