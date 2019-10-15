A Nanaimo woman miraculously survived a fiery crash early Tuesday morning, according to police.

RCMP crash analysts say a 34-year-old woman lost control of her older model Chevrolet Blazer on the Island Highway near the Country Club Centre just before 1 a.m.

The single vehicle crash involved slamming into a pole head-on. Images shot by a local block watch organization show the SUV erupting into flames, with one photo showing the entire front seat and hood burning.

The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, escaped unharmed.

“She got lucky,” said Cst. Gary O’Brien with the Nanaimo RCMP.

“Grace of god she survived that crash. She ran head on into a pole.”

Police say drugs and alcohol are not factors in the early morning collision. A mechanical issue with the SUV is being investigated as the likely cause, according to police.