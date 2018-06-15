

With the first official day of summer just around the corner, Environment Canada says a heat wave is coming to Vancouver Island.

The agency issued a special weather statement Friday saying cool weather in the last several weeks will make way for summer sun this weekend.

By Sunday, a "strong and persistent" ridge of high pressure will push temperatures into the low 30s on parts of the island away from the immediate coast.

The high temperatures are expected to last until at least the middle of next week, according to Environment Canada.

Officials are calling it the first official heat wave of the season, which generally means temperatures in the low 30s will persist for three or more days.

The special weather statement was issued for western, eastern and inland Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Similar statements have also been issued for parts of B.C. including Metro Vancouver.