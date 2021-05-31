VICTORIA -- Victoria police are crediting three Good Samaritans with rescuing a driver from a rollover crash after their vehicle caught fire on Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Devonshire Road and Fairview Road around 10 a.m. for reports of a car crashing into a BC Hydro pole.

When officers arrived, they were told that the driver of the vehicle was saved by bystanders.

Witnesses say that after the crash occurred, the vehicle caught fire and two bystanders rushed to pull the driver out of the car. Meanwhile, a third bystander grabbed a fire extinguisher from a nearby businesses and deployed it on the flames.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and took the driver to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that a nearby pedestrian who was nearly struck by the vehicle was also taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

After the collision, police say the hydro pole that was struck fell over. BC Hydro shut down the power line during the incident and attended the scene, alongside VicPD traffic collision investigators.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, police say they believe the cause of the collision was the driver experiencing a medical incident.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who witnessed the crash, is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.