VICTORIA -- A passerby is being credited with helping save a home from further damage after they spotted smoke coming out of a house in Saanich Friday afternoon.

Firefighters say that a driver was passing by the home in the 3100-block of Orillia Street when they saw smoke and called 911.

When fire crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming out of the front of the property.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames, but firefighters say damage was done to the home’s entry way and part of the living area.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and there have been no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.