VICTORIA -- The Nanaimo RCMP are looking for help finding a "unique two-person, four-wheel bike cart" that was reportedly stolen overnight.

Also known as the "Solar Funk Wagon," the cart was reported stolen Monday morning from a home on Columbia Street.

The two-person cart features reclining seats and a cargo shelf on the back.

It has a blue frame with a white canopy and decals on the sides and front, reading "My CDC," "Climate Action Now," and "Mid-Island Community Development Cooperative Solar Funk Wagon."

Anyone with information on the wagon's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.