COLWOOD -- Now that Halloween has past and the tricksters have made off with their treats, Victoria-area residents may be wondering what to do with their leftover pumpkins.

On the West Shore, there are a couple creative ways to get rid of your gourd.

In Colwood, people have been putting their pumpkins on display along Veterans Memorial Parkway.

“It’s something that the community clearly is embracing and we’re celebrating that,” Colwood Mayor Rob Martin said Wednesday.

It’s a tradition that started about seven years ago, but this year’s display is shaping up to be the biggest one yet.

“We’re struggling to try and find opportunities for people to come together and create community, and this is a great way to stay socially distanced, but actually still take a lot of pride in your community,” Martin said.

“We’re really happy that people are out there doing this.”

After about a week, municipal workers will collect and compost the pumpkins.

If you’re looking for a more dynamic way to dispose of your gourds, the Langford Fire Department has got you covered.

They’ll be at the West Shore Town Centre on Saturday, Nov. 7, for their annual pumpkin smash.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and gives you the opportunity bid farewell to your jack-o-lanterns by watching them plummet from the extended ladder of a fire engine and explode on the pavement below.

But things will look and feel a little different this year. To keep people from crowding together, it will be a drive-through event.

“We’re asking people to stay in your vehicle, just put your pumpkin at the front of your vehicle there, or in the shopping baskets provided, and then we’ll come and get it,” said Langford fire prevention captain Simon Chadwick.

“We’ll all be COVID-friendly, our guys will be wearing masks and gloves and will be following all the protocols that are necessary. “

The pumpkin smash is by donation with proceeds supporting the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund and Muscular Dystrophy Canada.