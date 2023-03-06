Geohazard study coming to Nanaimo region to examine landslide risks

Nanaimo, B.C. is pictured. (CTV News) Nanaimo, B.C. is pictured. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario