Gas prices jumped more than 10 cents at some stations in Victoria Tuesday.

Most fuel stations raised the price per litre for regular gas by more than 10 cents, from 128.4 to 139.9, according to GasBuddy.com.

Only three stations in Langford – Costco, Esso and Petro-Canada – were still charging under 130 cents per litre as of 4 p.m., the website reported.

Gas analysts predicted prices would rise over the weekend, but that failed to materialize until Tuesday.

GasBuddy.com's Dan McTeague said last week that he believed the spike was due to maintenance on the Olympic pipeline, which delivers fuel to B.C.

He said he expected prices to drop back down around Christmas time.