Victoria firefighters and FortisBC crews responded after a struck gas line prompted road closures and evacuations in James Bay Thursday.

Fire officials said an excavator struck a gas line at a construction site near the intersection of Niagara and Government streets.

Gas was vaporizing in the area, forcing the evacuation of several buildings in the surrounding area.

Victoria's fire chief said that gas had been turned off in the area just before noon. FortisBC crews were on scene to repair the damage.

The area was eventually reopened to residents and evacuation orders were lifted.