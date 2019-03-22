Gas leak temporarily shuts down Colwood neighbourhood
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 9:23AM PDT
Colwood authorities say the situation is all clear after a gas leak temporarily kept residents indoors Friday morning.
Traffic was blocked on Milburn Drive between Hockering Road and Ocean Boulevard in the Esquimalt Lagoon area while crews assessed the leak.
Colwood fire said it didn't appear to be a minor gas leak from a home but rather a leak from a main distribution line.