A gas leak in Langford has shut down traffic along Goldstream Ave. near Ruth King Elementary school Thursday.

According to West Shore RCMP, Goldstream Ave. is closed in both directions between Matson Rd. and Spencer Rd. as emergency crews tend to a gas leak.

An area homeowner told CTV News that they struck the gas line when beginning a construction project on their property. The homeowner says that they contacted Fortis B.C., who confirmed to them in an email that it was safe to dig in the area.

Police are not saying when the road will be reopened to traffic, though RCMP say they will provide updates when possible.

Mounties are asking that commuters take an alternate route while repairs are being made.