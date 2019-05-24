

CTV Vancouver Island





With Capital Region temperatures expected to linger in the lows 20s this weekend, it'll be an ideal time for people all over the island to get outside.

For anyone unsure of what to do this weekend, here's a list of 10 events and activities you won’t want to miss.

Saturday

Top Drop Victoria Pop-Up

For the first time ever, the independent Top Drop craft wine festival is coming to Victoria! A popular event in Vancouver, Top Drop invites attendees to taste a variety of wines and talk to passionate local and international wine connoisseurs.

Swiftsure Yacht Race

Starting at 8 a.m., Clover Point is the place to watch over 160 yachts jockey for the best starting position and enjoy a pancake breakfast at the Central Saanich Lions Club.

Then, watch the yachts cross the finish line in Cadboro Bay between 3 and 7 p.m.

Competitors in longer races will cross the finish line at Ogden Point between Saturday evening and Monday morning.

Cadboro Bay Spring Fair

The spring fair at Cadboro Bay's St. George’s Anglican Church promises a day full of activities.

From a dog show to a plant sale, the fair has something to offer everyone. Plenty of food is available on site, including a barbecue and bake sale. Kids will have their hands full with games, crafts and a bouncy castle on site. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Paddleboard Competition

The Surf Canada Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) Nationals are returning to Sidney, B.C. Watch sprints on Saturday and long-distance races on Sunday.

Sunday

Oak Bay Half Marathon

Stretch your legs and lace up your running shoes for the half marathon, 10K or relay in Oak Bay.

This event is all-inclusive and even has a 1K run for kids 14-and-under. If running isn’t your thing, volunteer and join in the fun from the sidelines or finish line!

Selkirk Waterfront Festival

Sample food from all over the world, try your hand at some arts and crafts, or enjoy live music and dance performances at this multicultural, family event in Selkirk Green Park. Admission is free.

The Village Block Party

Head to Cook Street Village for a day of live music, art, food, shopping, and of course, dog races. This is one Victoria tradition not to be missed.

Highlanders vs. Sounders

Watch the Victoria Highlanders take on the Seattle Sounders from at 2 p.m. in UVic’s Centennial Stadium.

The team is heading into the third game of the season on a high note after game two brought their first win.

Victoria Drum Festival

The 10th annual Victoria Drum Festival starts at 12 p.m. in the Songhees Wellness Centre.

Check out the local drumming community and enjoy world-class performances from drummers who have worked with artists like Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Sting, and more.

MEC Victoria Race TWO

If you’re looking for something to keep you on your toes, this scenic race may be just the thing.

The marathon starts at Royal Roads University and runs along Esquimalt Lagoon.

The half marathon begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 10K and 5K.