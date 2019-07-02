

CTV Vancouver Island





The BC SPCA says a Vancouver Island breeder has surrendered 21 French bulldogs and pugs with a host of health issues.

The dogs, which range from six weeks to six years old, all suffer from skin issues, the BC SPCA said in a release. Some suffer from additional digestive issues, ear infections and dental problems and some require soft-palate surgery and nasal surgery.

Several of the dogs have cherry eye, an infection of the tear ducts, and one of the dogs may require a tail amputation.

Surgery costs for the surrendered pups are estimated to be more than $13,000.

They were surrendered by a breeder known to SPCA constables who has previously released animals into the organization's care.

"The constable who attended the property noted that it was cluttered, dirty and parts of the floor had been ripped up to reveal plywood underneath," said a BC SPCA release.

Officials are not releasing the location the dogs were surrendered from or the breeder's identity, but said the animals are all being cared for at facilities in the Cowichan and Comox valleys.

The issue underscores the problem with a lack of dog-breeding regulations in B.C., the SPCA said.

“The BC SPCA is continuing to advocate for breeder regulations that would outline standards of care for dogs and cats in this largely unregulated industry,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA. “We are still waiting on the provincial government to enact these important regulations.”

Legislation has been passed in the province to establish a licensing system for breeders, but the system has yet to be put in place.

The pugs and French bulldogs aren't yet available for adoption but anyone interested in eventually taking one in can contact the Comox Valley & District SPCA or Cowichan & District SPCA.

(Photos: BC SPCA)