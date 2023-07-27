French Beach Park evacuated and closed due to bear activity
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned bear was spotted in the area.
French Beach Provincial Park, located west of Sooke, was evacuated and closed to visitors Wednesday. The park will remain closed until at least Friday morning.
Rob Gardner was biking through the park around 4 p.m. Wednesday when he felt something was amiss.
"I noticed no one was at the beach, the day parking was empty and the camping area was almost empty but the sites all said reserved," he told CTV News.
Then he saw a truck carrying a live bear trap circling through the campsites.
"When I exited the park there where multiple park operator trucks and staff setting up barricades," he said. "One operator told me he was called in on his day off to help with the situation."
A statement on the park's website says officials will reassess the situation Friday to determine if the campground needs to remain closed into the weekend.
Those with reservations for the campground will be contacted directly, according to BC Parks.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau is striking a new National Security Council, but what will it do?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly-announced National Security Council will be in charge of 'overseeing' and setting the 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges Canada is 'increasingly facing.'
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
It's possible July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years: climate scientists
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
WATCH | Mother, daughter flee for safety down road surrounded by flames in Sicily
Video captured earlier this week in Sicily gives a glimpse at what it's like to be on the fire line, as Italy deals with scorching heat and wildfires.
Trump is winning the political battle but he will ultimately lose the war: analyst
Donald Trump now wields the trifecta; sitting atop the national polls, early state polls, and the vaunted money race. Yet, leading in the political race could be a pyrrhic victory for the former U.S. president, political analyst Eric Ham says.
Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is now confirmed to be safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said. Alicia Navarro, 18, showed up alone in a small town about 64 kilometres from the Canadian border, 1,609 kilometres from her home state.
Here are 5 things to know about heat warnings in Canada
The temperature that leads to a heat warning in one province could be lower than the temperature that triggers an alert in another part of the country. Here's what to know about heat warnings in Canada.
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O'Connor's protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic
In 1992, Sinead O'Connor destroyed a photo of Pope John Paul II on U.S. national television. The pushback was swift, turning the late Irish singer-songwriter's protest of sex abuse in the Catholic Church into a career-altering flashpoint.
Are you helping Canada battle wildfires this season? We want to hear from you
Wildfires have spread across the country since the start of the worst wildfire season Canada has ever seen. If you're on the frontlines, battling Canada’s wildfires, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s wildfire, drought conditions 'largely unchanged' after recent rainfall, officials say
Recent rainfall gave B.C.'s firefighters a welcome reprieve from this year's historic wildfire season, but appears to have done little to improve conditions.
-
Night 2 of Vancouver's Celebration of Light: Team Mexico dazzles spectators
On the second night of the Celebration of Light, Vancouver's annual fireworks festival, tens of thousands of people descended upon English Bay.
-
B.C. judge approves 'hasty sale' of 1,200 kg of cannabis after CRA threatened to destroy company's product
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has approved the bulk sale of more than 1,200 kilograms of cannabis by a company after the Canada Revenue Agency threatened to destroy it.
Edmonton
-
North Edmonton homicide victim shot multiple times: police
An autopsy has confirmed a man who died in north Edmonton earlier this week was fatally shot.
-
Police warn of man accused of sexually assaulting homeless women
Edmonton police have charged a 60-year-old Edmonton man in connection with two sexual assaults against women, and investigators believe there may be more victims.
-
Jonas Brothers coming to Edmonton in November
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas will play Rogers Place on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
Toronto
-
Video shows victim being thrown from moving car during violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont.
New video has surfaced showing a violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont. earlier this month, in which a driver was tossed from their vehicle while it was still in motion.
-
Tim Hortons apologizes after video shows mouse scurrying across counter in Ontario restaurant
Tim Hortons has issued an apology to guests after a video shows a mouse scurrying across a Napanee, Ont., restaurant’s food preparation counter.
-
Why this Toronto millennial dumpster dives for groceries
A Toronto millennial is dumpster diving for most of her groceries, and this is why she’s opting to go binning before buying.
Calgary
-
Proposed changes could force some Calgarians to store bins in garages, sheds
Calgarians living in certain parts of the city could soon be forced to store their waste bins in their garage or shed on non-collection days.
-
Fourth-quarter fuels Surge comeback win over Stingers
Edmonton won the first three quarters Wednesday night, but a furious fourth-quarter fuelled the Calgary Surge to an 85-67 win over the Edmonton Stingers at WinSport.
-
Polar bears from Winnipeg moving to Calgary Zoo this fall
The Calgary Zoo will welcome two polar bears this fall.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
-
Back to the drawing board for Big O roof replacement at Olympic Park
It's back to the drawing board for the Olympic Stadium - The Big O - roof. Engineers discovered that there will have to be major changes to the structure before a new roof can be installed, which will involve replacing a massive 450-metre concrete ring along the roofline of the stadium.
-
Sign outside Quebec Ukrainian summer camp vandalized with pro-Russian graffiti
Officials who run a summer camp north of Montreal for Ukrainian children say one of its signs has been vandalized with pro-Russian graffiti.
Atlantic
-
First victim of Nova Scotia floods identified as member of local rock band
One of the four victims who died during a torrential rainstorm last weekend in rural Nova Scotia has been identified as a member of a local rock band.
-
'Crews are working around the clock': N.S. has so far repaired 500 sections of roads damaged by torrential rain storms
Nova Scotia has so far made repairs to about 500 sections of roadways damaged by last weekend’s torrential rain and flooding, the Department of Public Works said Thursday.
-
Risk of downpours, thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning in Nova Scotia
A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Thursday for Nova Scotia calls for rain totals of 20 to 40 mm with possibly higher amounts in thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
2 potential tornadoes being investigated following Manitoba storms
Grapefruit-sized hail was observed in Manitoba communities following a significant thunderstorm Wednesday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) investigates a possible tornado touchdown.
-
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized following arrest of protester
The Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg was vandalized late Tuesday evening.
-
Abuse found in Manitoba care homes; province to disband vulnerable persons office
Some residents in Manitoba personal care homes have been assaulted, threatened and injured by staff, yet a government oversight body deemed them not to be founded cases of abuse, the province's auditor general said Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Increased police presence expected during Kitchener weapons investigation
Kitchener residents can expect an increased police presence in the area of Ardelt Avenue due to a weapons investigation.
-
Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
It's possible July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years: climate scientists
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
Regina
-
Special Regina council meeting surrounding homeless encampment cancelled
The City of Regina says a “lack of quorum” has resulted in the cancellation of a special city council meeting surrounding the homeless encampment at city hall.
-
'Bite-sized taste': Zellers will pop up in Regina this summer
Shoppers can look forward to Zellers returning to Regina this summer, as the discount department store chain announced its next set of pop-ups.
-
Regina man charged following 7-hour standoff in Yorkton
There were tense moments for many within Yorkton Tuesday as an elongated standoff took place in the city’s northwest.
Barrie
-
22-year-old Etobicoke man tries to run away after causing crash on Hwy 400: OPP
Provincial police say a driver took off running after causing a collision on Highway 400 in Barrie on Thursday.
-
Cyclist fined $180 for blowing through stop sign
Police remind cyclists that road signs apply to them as much as any road user after handing one individual a hefty fine for rolling through a stop sign in a community safety zone.
-
Man, 52, charged in sexual assault at Newmarket dog park
Police arrested a 52-year-old York Region man in connection with a sexual assault at a Newmarket dog park.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP issue dangerous person warning for Onion Lake area
Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a dangerous person alert for Onion Lake Cree Nation.
-
Prince Albert city workers set date for possible strike
The union representing Prince Albert city workers has set a strike date.
-
Text message during meeting prompts city council clash in Saskatoon
In the midst of a lengthy meeting where Saskatoon city councillors worked to find ways to bridge an anticipated $51 million funding gap for next year, a tense exchange occurred between Ward 1 Coun. Hill and Mayor Charlie Clark.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man awarded $75K in defamation suit after ex-spouse attacks him on social media
A northern Ontario woman who made several untrue statements about her former spouse on social media has lost a defamation suit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
-
Elliot Lake man, 82, arrested for sexual assault
A senior in Elliot Lake has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident Wednesday at an apartment building.