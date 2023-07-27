French Beach Park evacuated and closed due to bear activity

A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned bear was spotted in the area.

French Beach Provincial Park, located west of Sooke, was evacuated and closed to visitors Wednesday. The park will remain closed until at least Friday morning.

Rob Gardner was biking through the park around 4 p.m. Wednesday when he felt something was amiss.

"I noticed no one was at the beach, the day parking was empty and the camping area was almost empty but the sites all said reserved," he told CTV News.

Then he saw a truck carrying a live bear trap circling through the campsites.

"When I exited the park there where multiple park operator trucks and staff setting up barricades," he said. "One operator told me he was called in on his day off to help with the situation."

A statement on the park's website says officials will reassess the situation Friday to determine if the campground needs to remain closed into the weekend.

Those with reservations for the campground will be contacted directly, according to BC Parks.