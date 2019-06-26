

CTV Vancouver Island





A sea of red will descend on the Gorge Waterway for a Canada Day picnic Monday, but the event will also offer people a chance to exercise their green thumbs.

The city is giving away more than 1,000 native tree seedlings for free at the event in a bid to get more people planting trees on their properties.

Anyone who attends the July 1 picnic, held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Saanich's Gorge Park, can pick up a western red cedar, western white pine or Douglas fir seedling at the Saanich Parks table.

The seedlings are being paid for by Saanich Parks and the province's Cuthbert Holmes habitat compensation project.

Parks staff will also be on hand at the event to answer questions about proper tree-planting techniques, growth habits and where to plant trees for the best chance of success.

The Gorge Tillicum Community Association is hosting the Canada Day picnic.