In a matter of moments a Langford street was partially submerged in murky cold water when an underground distribution pipe burst Tuesday evening.

According to the Capital Regional District, 11 homes and one condo building were impacted when water began to rush into the street at the corner of Goldstream Avenue and Strathmore Road.

Images from the scene show a large Ford F-150 submerged up to its rear wheel in dark brown water.

Several basements were completely flooded and homeowners asked to evacuate

BC Transit quickly launched its Safe Bus Program to the Langford street.

A large bus was parked nearby giving evacuees a safe indoor place to stay while crews worked to block rushing water.

Capital Region Infrastructure crews expect to reinstate water early Wednesday and have already patched a large hole in the pavement and opened single lane traffic, but life for those in the community will not return to normal instantly.

Island Health have issued a boil water advisory for the affected neighbourhood.

Health officials say the advisory will not be removed until tests reveal water is safe to consume. Impacted homeowners are asked to vigorously boil tap water intended for drinking for one minute.

This map will show you what homes are under the boil water advisory.

An update on the situation is expected Wednesday morning from the Capital Regional District.