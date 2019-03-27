

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police say officers were forced to make split-second decisions as they dealt with four separate calls involving replica firearms in just under five hours.

Police are warning the public not to carry or produce replica or airsoft guns, which are often confused with real firearms.

The string of firearms calls started the afternoon of March 23. Just after 2 p.m., police were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue after a woman was reported to be carrying a firearm.

Officers found and arrested the woman and also located the airsoft pistol she was seen with.

Then at around 6:20 p.m., police searched for a man who reportedly pointed a gun at a business in the area of Tyee Road and Bay Street, but were unable to find him.

Just 10 minutes later, officers were called to the 200-block of Simcoe Street after two men were seen possessing a gun, which a witness believed was a real firearm.

"It became apparent to officers that it was in fact a toy and not a functioning firearm," police said in a news release. "The youth were cautioned about the seriousness of their actions as, according to a witness, they pointed the toy at a bystander."

Shortly after that, another firearm call came in that brought officers to the 1200-block of Wharf Street. Firefighters discovered the replica gun while dealing with a medical call.

Police say while no one was injured in any of the cases, officers were put into situations where they had "split seconds to make decisions, and each firearm is treated as real until it can be determined to be a replica."

No charges have been recommended in any of the four incidents.