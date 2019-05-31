

CTV Vancouver Island





A two-vehicle accident in Courtenay Friday morning has left four people with minor injuries.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. on the Highway 19 bypass near the Real Canadian Superstore.

Emergency crews were initially told some of the occupants were trapped in the vehicle but that wasn't the case when firefighters arrived.

"Upon arrival, [there was a] two-vehicle head-on with four patients but no entrapment," said Greg Lamb of the Courtenay Fire Department.

"Firefighters and ambulance crews looked after the patients and disconnected batteries and made sure everyone was safe."

At least one of the injured was taken to hospital.

Lamb said three occupants were in a rental van that flipped onto its side after hitting another vehicle head on. The fourth injured person was in the car that was struck.

Traffic was backed up in both directions with multiple emergency vehicles on the scene Friday morning.

"It's definitely a busy road, traffic was heavy today being a Friday, so we dealt with traffic control with the help of RCMP and got traffic moving and waited for the vehicles to be towed," Lamb said.

The passenger van was seen lying on its driver's side in the oncoming lane with the front windshield broken out.

There is no word yet from the RCMP on what caused the crash or if any charges will be recommended.