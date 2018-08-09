

CTV Vancouver Island





A serious multi-vehicle crash in Central Saanich sent four drivers to hospital and shut down part of the Pat Bay Highway for hours Thursday.

First responders rushed to the crash scene on the highway at East Saanich Road at around 1 p.m.

Police say a vehicle was driving full-speed down the Pat Bay Highway when it crashed into another vehicle. That led to a chain-reaction crash with two other vehicles.

Four drivers were taken to hospital in total. Their current conditions are unknown.

"No fatalities but some serious injuries to the drivers, went to the hospital on spine boards with heart collars," said Const. Glen Davies with Central Saanich police. "We're hoping they're going to be okay but at this point I don't know."

Both southbound and northbound lanes were closed for several hours as traffic analysts assessed the scene.

The highway was cleared and reopened in both directions as of 5 p.m., but Drive BC said that traffic congestion would still cause delays.