Four drivers sent to hospital in chain-reaction crash on Pat Bay Highway
Four people were taken to hospital on spine boards after a chain-reaction crash on the Pat Bay Highway in Central Saanich Thurs., Aug. 9, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 5:13PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 9, 2018 5:23PM PDT
A serious multi-vehicle crash in Central Saanich sent four drivers to hospital and shut down part of the Pat Bay Highway for hours Thursday.
First responders rushed to the crash scene on the highway at East Saanich Road at around 1 p.m.
Police say a vehicle was driving full-speed down the Pat Bay Highway when it crashed into another vehicle. That led to a chain-reaction crash with two other vehicles.
Four drivers were taken to hospital in total. Their current conditions are unknown.
"No fatalities but some serious injuries to the drivers, went to the hospital on spine boards with heart collars," said Const. Glen Davies with Central Saanich police. "We're hoping they're going to be okay but at this point I don't know."
Both southbound and northbound lanes were closed for several hours as traffic analysts assessed the scene.
The highway was cleared and reopened in both directions as of 5 p.m., but Drive BC said that traffic congestion would still cause delays.
CLEARED - #BCHwy17 is now open in both directions at Keating Cross Road in Central Saanich. Expect delays due to congestion. #VanIsle— DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) August 9, 2018