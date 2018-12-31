The quick action of firefighters and a mystery cyclist are being credited with saving two homes and possibly several lives.

Sunday night, Saanich and Oak Bay fire departments responded to Trent St. near the Royal Jubilee Hospital for calls of a fully engulfed house.

Crews found flames spilling out of windows and the roof of an unoccupied home, which was under renovation.

“It was so smoky and the wind was so strong,” Winnie Wong told CTV News. “I was so scared.”

Wong lives directly next to the now gutted single family home, and while she credits firefighters for keeping flames from jumping to hers, and other nearby houses she says the actions of a stranger really saved the day.

Wong was jolted from her couch by a pounding at her front door Sunday at around 8 o’clock.

She says a cyclist spotted the fire and began knocking on doors.

“There is a fire next door. You better get out,” Wong recalls the man warning her.

The unknown cyclist would warn neighbours on the other side of the burning home, before riding off.

Neighbouring homes suffered minor damage, but escaped mostly unscathed.

Saanich police were on scene early Monday morning, but have determined the fire is not suspicious.

What caused the Trent St. blazes is still unknown. Fire investigators continue to search for a cause.