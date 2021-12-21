Former Saanich chief administrative officer could see $600K severance after sudden dismissal

Freedom of Information documents released to CTV from a taxpayer watchdog group show the District of Saanich could be on the hook for a nearly $600,000 severance package for its former chief administrative officer (CAO) after he was dismissed last month.

The district announced the abrupt departure of CAO Paul Thorkelsson on Nov. 30. At the time of the dismissal, the district provided a brief statement that read, "Council has decided to go in a new direction with the Chief Administrative Officer role."

Grumpy Taxpayers of Greater Victoria chair John Treleaven told CTV News on Tuesday that he hopes more information will eventually be provided.

"Now (that) taxpayers in Saanich know what that new direction is costing, what’s the new direction?" said Treleaven.

"Until the mayor is very clear about the new direction, it will be difficult for taxpayers to understand why this $600,000 payment, investment, in this new direction was necessary."

Thorkelsson could receive a severance of $579,760 – twice his 2021 salary – according to the documents shared with CTV News. The severance package has yet to be finalized as of Dec. 13.

Treleaven admits the position of CAO is one of very senior trust, but questions why a senior position in a municipality the size of Saanich makes more than the premier of the province.

"The whole system may be out of whack," he said.

The district has appointed Brent Reems, the municipality's director of building, bylaws and licensing, as acting CAO until the next municipal election in 2022.

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes says details about the termination will remain private.

"In all cases public and private sector, HR files of this nature are confidential and private matters," Haynes said Tuesday.

"I can also say that in all matters, council takes its responsibilities seriously, encourages and involves itself in active council debates, and arrives at decisions that are conducted to ensure the best interests of our residents and the district."