Former NHL brothers from Victoria launch mental health organization

Three brothers familiar to hockey fans are throwing their support behind mental health teams on Vancouver Island and across Canada.

Former professional hockey players Bruce, Geoff and Russ Courtnall, from Victoria, launched a fundraising organization Thursday.

The Courtnall Society for Mental Health (CSMH) will provide grants to other mental health organizations, focusing on suicide prevention, substance use, children and the community.

Bruce Courtnall said he and his brothers have been dedicated to mental health since their dad, Archie, lost his life to suicide in 1978.

“Today, I think we could’ve saved our dad’s life and so we don’t want to see anyone else go through that,” Bruce told CTV News.

“Anything we can do to help someone or their loved one… we feel like we’re doing a great justice to what we lost,” he added.

The CSMH will raise money online, through events and networking.

“The Courtnall Society for Mental Health is not a service provider,” said Shannon Drew, CSMH executive director.

“We want to help support the dedicated organizations working in our communities so that they can focus on what matters most: the mental health services they provide to the people in need,” Drew said.

The brothers raised millions of dollars through golf tournaments in 2003, 2004, and 2011, for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s mental health services.

“Since 2011, we’ve been inundated with people asking for more help,” Bruce said. “We think we can help by… granting funds every year and then looking after organizations that are on the ground.”