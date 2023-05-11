Former NDP cabinet minister Harry Lali joins Opposition BC United, cites rural divide

Former New Democrat cabinet minister Harry Lali says he is joining the Opposition BC United, saying his former party no longer champions rural British Columbia. Lali attends a campaign stop with Leader John Horgan outside the closed Tolko Industries Nicola Valley sawmill in Merritt, B.C., on Tuesday May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Former New Democrat cabinet minister Harry Lali says he is joining the Opposition BC United, saying his former party no longer champions rural British Columbia. Lali attends a campaign stop with Leader John Horgan outside the closed Tolko Industries Nicola Valley sawmill in Merritt, B.C., on Tuesday May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

