Former Green MP Paul Manly among 29 Nanaimo council candidates

Five people have declared their candidacy for mayor of Nanaimo, B.C., and 29 others are running for a seat on council in the upcoming municipal election.

Nominations closed Friday, with Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog set to face down four challengers for the mayor's chair when voters head to the polls on Oct. 15.

Nanaimo residents will elect one mayor and eight councillors.

Among the council candidates is Paul Manly, the former Green Party MP for Nanaimo-Ladysmith, who won the seat in a 2019 byelection before the riding was won by the NDP's Lisa Marie Barron in 2021.

Coun. Jim Turley is the only current Nanaimo councillor not running for re-election

Candidates for mayor:

Tasha Brown

Brunie Brunie

Tim Dorman

Leonard Eugene Krog (incumbent)

Agnes Provost

Candidates for council:

Jeff Annesley

Sheryl Armstrong (incumbent)

Ken Bennett

Don Bonner (incumbent)

Tyler Brown (incumbent)

Paul Chapman ·

Hilary Eastmure

Ben Geselbracht (incumbent)

Nick Greer

Derek Hanna

Mike Hartlaub

Erin Colleen Hemmens (incumbent)

Gary Richard Korpan

Jay Krishan

Shirley Lambrecht

Peter Lee

Zeni Maartman (incumbent)

Alan MacDonald

Paul Manly

Janice Perrino

Frank Pluta

Peter Poole

Michael Ribicic

Norm Smith

Robb Squire

Viraat BK Thammanna

Ian Thorpe (incumbent)

Corey Allan Trinkwon

David Julius Wang

The city will hold advance voting between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12 at the Beban Park Social Centre at 2300 Bowen Rd.

Information on candidates and mail-in voting is available on Nanaimo's civic election website.

https://www.nanaimo.ca/your-government/elections