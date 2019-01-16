

Mounties are investigating whether fog played a role in separate crashes that claimed two lives just hours apart in Port Alberni Tuesday.

The first collision happened at the intersection of Burde Street and Carrier Road just after 11:30 a.m.

Police say a pickup truck smashed into a car turning left on Burde Street, with both vehicles ending up in a ditch.

The car ended up on its roof, and the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition, according to police.

Police say it's early in the investigation and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors, though weather may have played a role.

"Visibility at the time was poor due to the dense fog in the area," said Port Alberni RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

Hours later at 4:37 p.m., police were called to another crash about eight kilometres west of Port Alberni on Highway 4.

Investigators say a dump truck collided head on with two other vehicles, and the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the dump truck and the other vehicle involved suffered only minor injuries.

"It is very early into this investigation and we don’t know what the causes are for this terrible crash at this time," said Hayden. "Once again however visibility in the area was significantly hampered by the dense fog."

An RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is investigating both crashes, as is the BC Coroners Service. RCMP Victim Services is assisting the families who have been affected.